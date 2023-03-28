Actor Yoo Ah-in once again apologizes for alleged drug use

SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- Actor Yoo Ah-in on Tuesday once again made a public apology for his alleged drug use, saying he will accept all criticism and legal punishment.

The 37-year-old previously apologized after 12 hours of police questioning Monday.

"I apologize once again to those who have shown me love and support for disappointing them with this unfortunate incident," he wrote on social media.



view larger image Actor Yoo Ah-in (C) speaks to reporters at the drug crime investigation unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in the capital on March 27, 2023, after undergoing questioning over allegations of illegal drug use. (Yonhap)

He also apologized to those who have worked with him on important projects, such as movies, dramas and advertisements.

"I'm sorry for the harm that I have caused to many colleagues and others involved in the projects. I will make efforts to take responsibility," he said.

He then vowed to "sincerely cooperate" with the investigation, saying he deeply regrets and feels ashamed that he has been harming himself.

Yoo has been under investigation after the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said his prescription purchases of propofol for nonmedical purposes have been too frequent since 2021. It is a powerful sleep-inducing drug commonly used in surgeries.

Police earlier sent his hair and urine samples to the National Forensic Service for tests, and Yoo additionally tested positive for marijuana, cocaine and ketamine.

As Yoo became a suspect in a drug case, there have been delays in the release and airing of films and dramas starring him.

The upcoming Korean film "High Five" finished filming last November, and the Netflix movie "The Match" was also set to be released in the second quarter of this year. But their releases have been postponed following the police probe.

The release schedule for the Netflix series "Good Bye Earth," which included Yoo in its lineup unveiled earlier this year, has also become uncertain.

