Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #presidential office #national security adviser

Presidential office denies replacement of nat'l security adviser

16:27 March 28, 2023

SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- The presidential office denied a news report Tuesday that it is considering replacing National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han.

The Donga Ilbo newspaper reported Kim could be replaced over a planning issue related to President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the United States next month.

The paper also said Yoon is considering reshuffling his lineup of foreign policy and defense aides.

"That article is different from the truth," a presidential official told reporters.

view larger image National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han attends a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on March 28, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han attends a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on March 28, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK