The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



-----------------

(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's controversial history textbooks

SEOUL/TOKYO -- South Korea lodged a strong protest against Japan on Tuesday over its new school textbooks apparently watering down the coercive nature of its wartime wrongdoings and intensifying its sovereignty claim to Dokdo.

Earlier in the day, Tokyo's education ministry announced the approval of the 149 textbooks for elementary school students for use in 2024, a move that came in spite of Seoul's efforts to improve its bilateral ties with the neighbor amid Washington's campaign for bolstering the trilateral security partnership.

-----------------

S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold joint exercise involving USS Nimitz: U.S. official

SEOUL -- South Korea, the United States and Japan will soon hold a trilateral maritime exercise, involving an American nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, a U.S. Navy official said Tuesday.

Rear Adm. Christopher Sweeney, the commander of Carrier Strike Group 11, unveiled the plan during a press meeting aboard the USS Nimitz carrier, which arrived in the southeastern city of Busan earlier in the day, in a show of the U.S.' naval might against North Korean threats.

-----------------

Yoon says he respects ministers' suggestion to veto grain bill

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday he respects the suggestions of Cabinet members to veto a contentious bill requiring government purchase of surplus rice, according to his spokesperson.

During a Cabinet meeting, Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho and Agriculture Minister Chung Hwang-keun briefed the president on the expected harm from the revision to the Grain Management Act passed by the opposition-controlled National Assembly last week.

-----------------

Civilian air defense drills to be held in May, August

SEOUL -- The government will stage nationwide civilian air defense drills in May and August, to maintain a defense readiness posture against North Korea, the office of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Tuesday.

The air-raid drills, which have not been held on a nationwide scale since 2017, will be held on May 16 and Aug. 23, according to the office.

-----------------

DP leader says Yoon should have stormed out of summit with Japan if Dokdo issue raised

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol should have stormed out of a summit with Japan if the neighboring country raised the issue of South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo, opposition leader Lee Jae-myung said Tuesday.

Lee of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) made the remark during a campaign speech in the southeastern county of Changnyeong, about 265 kilometers south of Seoul, ahead of local by-elections, stepping up criticism of Yoon over his summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida earlier this month.

-----------------

PPP leader discusses bilateral cooperation, N.K. with Chinese ambassador

SEOUL -- The leader of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) met with Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming on Tuesday, and discussed bilateral relations and cooperation on North Korea.

Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon said during the meeting that relations between the two countries have made strides over the past 30 years, and called for further improving the bilateral cooperation in the economy and other issues.

-----------------

(LEAD) Seoul shares up over 1 pct on easing banking risk

SEOUL -- Seoul shares rebounded Tuesday from a two-day loss on the back of the eased banking crisis in the wake of tightening monetary policies in major economies. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) advanced 25.72 points, or 1.07 percent, to close at 2,434.94 points.



