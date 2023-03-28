Billlie hoping to keep immersing people into own story universe

By Shim Sun-ah

SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- Returning to the music scene Tuesday after about seven months with its fourth EP, K-pop girl group Billlie said it hopes to continue to immerse people into its own fictional universe, dubbed "Billlieverse."

The septet has incorporated the mysterious story of a girl named "Billlie Love," who suddenly goes missing one day, and members of the band who are involved in the case into two album series. The new EP, titled "The Billage of Perception: Chapter Three" develops the story, telling what happened to them on the day Billlie Love disappeared through all tracks.

"We want to show various sides of Billlie so the general public as well as fans can immerse into Billlieverse," member Moon Sua said during a media showcase for the EP at a Seoul music hall.

K-pop girl group Billlie is seen in this photo provided by Mystic Story.

The album, released at 6 p.m., has a total of six tracks, including lead single "Eunoia."

"Eunoia," whose title is a Greek term meaning "beautiful and precious thoughts," blends elements of synthwave, disco and punk in the alternative punk-pop genre with a '90s old-school hip-hop vibe. It conveys the message that we all have duality within us and in order to become our true selves, we must recognize and embrace this duality.

"As the song contains a special message, I sang it while thinking about what emotions I should convey through my vocals when I recorded it," Haram said. "Since it is a vocally difficult song, I spent lots of time agonizing about my vocal skills."

The group, which showcased intense hard rock in its previous work, transformed into a refreshing style this time.

Asked about the reason for the transformation, Moon said, "I wanted to show that we can grow and have no limits with each album by trying various genres, music and concepts."

Many K-pop idols are scheduled to drop new albums next month, with two leading girl groups, Nmixx and Ive, having already released theirs.

When questioned about what sets Billlie apart from other girl groups, Tsuki, a Japanese member, answered that its strength lies in its own fictional universe.

"I think we can immerse ourselves more deeply into our work because there is 'Billlieverse'. We'll work hard on this project, so please give us lots of support and love," she added.

