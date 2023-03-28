(LEAD) Midfielders offer bright spots in S. Korean loss to Uruguay

(ATTN: ADDS comments throughout)

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- After coming off the bench in a 2-2 draw against Colombia last Friday, South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in had said he would love to play more extended minutes under new head coach Jurgen Klinsmann.

This was after Klinsmann, who took the reins at the end of February, had said Lee was a talented player who would "get his playing time with us, definitely."



Lee finally got his first start in the Klinsmann era Tuesday night against Uruguay in Seoul. Though South Korea lost the friendly match 2-1, Lee was one of few bright spots for the home team.

The 22-year-old midfielder for RCD Mallorca possesses the kind of vision, creativity and passing skills that few, if any, Korean players have. And he put them on full display at Seoul World Cup Stadium, even as most of his teammates struggled to find much offensive rhythm against tight Uruguay forechecking.

As an attacking midfielder, Lee played all over the attacking zone, setting up chances with his strong, left foot from the left wing, or roaming to his offwing on the right to send dangerous-looking passes into the box.

Lee had South Korea's first shot on target in the 25th minute after cutting toward the middle from the right side and firing one right to goalkeeper Santiago Mele. Then after some great individual effort to undress two defenders, Lee crossed toward the goalmouth in the 38th minute. Hwang Ui-jo jumped but couldn't meet the pass for a header, and as the ball trickled toward the left wing, fullback Lee Ki-je walked into a low shot that rolled wide of the right post.



Two disallowed goals in the second half were both set up by Lee Kang-in -- Kim Young-gwon's header following a corner in the 73rd and Oh Hyeon-gyu's right-footed strike assisted by Lee's sharp cross.

Lee has been one of South Korea's most beloved football players, especially after his charmed run at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup, where Lee was named the tournament's best player for runner-up South Korea at age 18.

Klinsmann's predecessor, Paulo Bento, faced heavy criticism for not calling up Lee and, when he did put him on the roster, for not playing him at all.

The narrative changed a bit when Bento brought Lee off the bench to great effect at last year's FIFA World Cup. And two matches in, Klinsmann seems to be enamored with the highly-skilled midfielder already.

"Kang-in, I think, is a very, very special talent, and they only could stop him with fouls," Klinsmann said after Tuesday's loss. "Because it's a friendly game, they didn't want to give too many yellow cards."



Lee said afterward he always puts individual ambitions aside when he dons the national team kits.

"I don't really pay much attention to what I do individually. The important thing is for the team to win," Lee said. "We had a great performance, but the result was disappointing."

As for spending time on the right side, Lee said: "As a player, I just want to play. And no matter which position I take, I want to do the best I can to help the team."

"Coach Klinsmann loves an aggressive brand of football, and we're still in the process of learning his ways," Lee added. "We will have more important matches coming up, and I think a match like today's will help us then."

Klinsmann also reserved high praise for another midfielder, Hwang In-beom, who blossomed into a steady, reliable player under Bento and who is once again running away with an opportunity under Klinsmann. Hwang scored South Korea's lone goal in the loss.

Klinsmann said he wants his players to play at an elevated tempo against strong teams, and Hwang is just the type of player needed for that style.

"The way he reads the game, the way he finds solutions in a very simple and direct way is absolutely outstanding," Klinsamnn said. "I am very happy to have him on the team."

Hwang, whose last international goal came in October 2021, said he had mixed emotions about Tuesday's marker.

"If my goal had contributed to a win, I would have felt much better," Hwang said. "It's a bittersweet feeling right now."

Hwang lamented conceding two goals on set pieces but said the players are still figuring out how to defend against set pieces in Klinsmann's system.

"We still have a ways to go, but there are things we can do when we go back to our clubs," said Hwang, who plies his trade with Olympiacos FC in Greece. "The players talked about set pieces, and I think we will be tighter defensively in our next game."



