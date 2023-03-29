Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #The Glory #Netflix

'The Glory' Part 2 tops Netflix's non-English TV show chart for third week

09:34 March 29, 2023

SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- The Netflix revenge thriller series "The Glory" Part 2 remained on top of the streamer's weekly viewership chart for the third consecutive week, data showed Wednesday.

Premiered on March 10, the highly anticipated second part was the most-watched non-English TV show on Netflix's top 10 list for the week of March 20-26 with 48.35 million viewing hours.

The Korean show starring Song Hye-kyo shocked viewers with brutal school violence and systemic negligence in the first eight episodes released on Dec. 30 and returned with a tightly knitted revenge plot to unfold the villains' tragic endings.

view larger image This image captured from Netflix shows the Korean revenge thriller "The Glory," which topped the non-English TV show chart in the week of March 20-26, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This image captured from Netflix shows the Korean revenge thriller "The Glory," which topped the non-English TV show chart in the week of March 20-26, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK