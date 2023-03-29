Main opposition submits bill aimed at restricting president's right to appoint Supreme Court chief justice

SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) proposed a bill calling for the establishment of a committee recommending candidates for Supreme Court chief justice in a move seen as aimed at restricting the president's right to appoint the position.

The proposed revision to the Court Organization Act, sponsored by 44 DP lawmakers, including floor leader Park Hong-keun, requires the president to select the head of the top court among candidates to be recommended by the envisioned committee.

Under the revision, the committee will be comprised of 11 members, including the minister of National Court Administration, head of the Korean Bar Association and five experts who do not hold a profession in law.

Currently, the president first makes a nomination for chief justice and can officially appoint him or her after the National Assembly endorses the nomination following a confirmation hearing.

Observers say the bill is aimed at restricting the president's right to appoint the Supreme Court chief justice as President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to appoint a new chief justice when current Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su finishes his term in about six months.

"We need to come up with a system to reflect various opinions in the process of nominating candidates not just following the president's mind alone," DP Rep. Choi Ki-sang said, pointing out that candidates for Supreme Court justices, prosecutor general and head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials are recommended by recommendation committees.



view larger image Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su delivers a speech for the new year at the Supreme Court in southeastern Seoul, in this file photo taken Jan. 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr

(END)