PM says to ask Yoon to veto grain bill

SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Wednesday that he will make a suggestion to President Yoon Suk Yeol on vetoing a contentious bill requiring government purchase of surplus rice.
Han made the remarks after a policy consultation meeting with the ruling party on the revision to the Grain Management Act passed by the opposition-controlled National Assembly last week.
Han said the envisioned bill will throw the rice farming industry into a bigger crisis.
Yoon was been widely expected to veto the bill, which requires the government to buy excess rice if production exceeds the estimate of demand by 3-5 percent, or if prices fall by 5-8 percent or more compared with the previous year.
