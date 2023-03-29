Nat'l security adviser resigns amid reported trouble planning U.S. state visit

SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han said Wednesday he is resigning amid reports of an issue with planning President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the United States next month.

In a notice to the press, Kim said his resignation will be effective the same day and he will return to his previous job at Korea University.

The news followed reports that Kim could be replaced over a planning issue related to Yoon's April 26 state visit to Washington.

The presidential office had earlier said the article was "different from the truth."

"When I was offered the position by the president a year ago, I told him I would establish a foundation for restoring the South Korea-U.S. alliance, improving South Korea-Japan relations, strengthening security cooperation between South Korea, the U.S. and Japan, and then return to school," Kim said. "I believe such conditions have been met to some extent."

Kim said he believes his replacement will be able to carry out his role smoothly, as preparations for the president's visit to the U.S. are proceeding well.

He also said he does not wish for the "controversy caused by me" to bring additional burden to the country's diplomatic work or administration of state affairs.

"Even after returning to university, I will continue to do my best for the success of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration," he said.



view larger image National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han attends a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on March 28, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

