(Yonhap Interview) Addison Russell back in KBO to handle 'unfinished business'

SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- Back in South Korea for his second tour of duty with the Kiwoom Heroes after an abbreviated stint three years ago, former National League All-Star Addison Russell wants to see just how good he can be in a full season.

The 2020 version of the player that Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) fans saw may not be the most accurate representation of the 29-year-old.



"It never was a closed door after I left," Russell told Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday before a preseason game against the Doosan Bears at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, referring to his decision to reunite with the Seoul-based club. "I know that I have some unfinished business here that I like to attend to, and I just like to play a full year. I think that'll give me a good gauge on where I'm at my career."

Though he didn't elaborate on what that unfinished business may entail, it is easy to see Russell trying to change the narrative around him as just another underachieving foreign player.

A 2016 World Series champion with the Chicago Cubs, Russell jumped into, in his own words, a "really difficult" situation with the Heroes in 2020.

In the middle of the pandemic-interrupted season, Russell was brought in to replace underperforming Taylor Motter. Expectations were admittedly high for someone who belted 21 home runs and knocked in 95 runs in 2016 at age 22.

But Russell struggled to a .254/.317/.336 line with only two homers and 31 RBIs in 65 games. He went hitless in his lone postseason game, too.



"It was really difficult, just trying to deal with the culture shock, also, the time change, and then also just the daily routine of being here in Korea and playing baseball," he said. "It was a big challenge for me. But having said that, I didn't shy away from the challenge and now I'm looking forward to being back here and representing the Kiwoom Heroes."

Heroes manager Hong Won-ki was effusive about Russell's play during the exhibition season. In his pregame media scrum Tuesday, Hong said Russell's performance was one of the most encouraging takeaways of the preseason. The numbers don't jump off the page -- Russell finished with a .235/.270/.382 line with a homer and six RBIs in 14 games -- but Hong said he liked the way Russell had been building up for the regular season.



"I think all the way from the start of camp to these exhibition games, he has been in a very good process," Hong said. "I expect him to get off to a great start to the season, right from Day 1."

Russell himself said he has enjoyed "a good vibe, really a great atmosphere" since spring training.

"Seeing some familiar faces has been really nice," Russell said. "And then also getting to know some new faces and for my teammates to get a sense of the type of guy and player that I am has really been an eye opener."

One of the familiar faces missing from the 2020 team is former Heroes first baseman Park Byung-ho, who is now with the KT Wiz. Park, who spent time with the Minnesota Twins in 2015 and speaks good English, took Russell under his wing three years ago, to a point where Russell referred to Park as his "hyungnim," or a Korean word for "big brother."



Russell said he hadn't been in touch with Park since arriving back in the KBO but had always kept the 36-year-old veteran on his mind.

"He was a guy that showed me the lay of the land when I first got here. I look forward to seeing him," Russell said. "Of course, I watched the World Baseball Classic and I got to see him have some success over there. So from afar, I'm rooting for him and cheering him on."

In between two stints in the KBO, Russell played in Mexico and the Dominican Republic. He had a strong 2022 season with the Acereros de Monclova in Mexico, with 24 home runs and a 1.120 on-base plus slugging (OPS) in 80 games.

Russell said the level of competition in the KBO is "almost the same" as that in Mexico.

"In both leagues, players create relationships to where there are friends on other teams, and they're all just having a great time playing baseball," he said. "But as far as the competition, it's intense."

And Russell understands that he can give himself a chance to return to the majors with a strong season here, just as a few players have successfully charted a path back to the big leagues in recent years.



"Of course, that's on my mind. But be it as it may, I'm taking it day by day and I'm going to do what I can to overall become the best baseball player that I can be," he said. "I do know if you perform really well in this league, then your opportunity of going back, it does increase. So I have to do the things I need to do to keep myself on the field, prepare for games and then also perform."

To that end, Russell said he has to stay on an even keel over the 144-game grind that is the regular season.

"Well, this game is never easy, you know? And then once you think it is easy, it humbles you really quick," he said. "Everything is just so day-to-day here in the baseball world. You go 4-for-4 with a home run and then the next day, you go 0-for-4. Your confidence was up and now it's down. And you just need to find that balance point of your confidence, know what you can do, know your limits, and perform."



