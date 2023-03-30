Ambassador Goldberg says Yoon's efforts for S. Korea-Japan reconciliation deserve 'great credit'

SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- The top U.S. envoy in South Korea said Thursday that President Yoon Suk Yeol's efforts for a thaw in Seoul-Tokyo ties long frayed over historical feuds deserve "great credit," as he stressed the need to "look to the future."

Ambassador Philip Goldberg made the remarks during a local forum, responding to a question on the recent warming of the two countries' relations following Seoul's solution to the issue of compensation for Korean victims of wartime forced labor.

"We believe that the steps that President Yoon took to promote reconciliation between South Korea and Japan deserve great credit," he said at the forum hosted by the Korea-U.S. Alliance Foundation. "We believe that it can only help in those efforts to create a better atmosphere for trilateral relations."



view larger image U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg speaks during a forum, hosted by the Korea-U.S. Alliance Foundation, in Seoul on March 30, 2023. (Yonhap)

Goldberg noted Washington "understands" that issues between Seoul and Tokyo deal with a "very painful period" in Korean history, but emphasized the importance of future cooperation between the two neighbors.

"We want to look to the future where two modern democratic countries can work together with the U.S. and with other democratic countries to further our mutual security," he said.

Earlier this month, the Yoon administration announced a solution, under which a public foundation affiliated with the interior ministry will compensate victims with donations from Korean businesses. The solution has drawn criticism from victims, their supporters and opposition lawmakers.

