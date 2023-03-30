Park Seo-joon, IU show on-screen chemistry in sports comedy film 'Dream'

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- Actors Park Seo-joon and Lee Ji-eun, better known by her stage name IU, will show on-screen chemistry in the sports comedy film "Dream," inspired by South Korea's first participation in the Homeless World Cup in 2010.

The Homeless World Cup is an annual international football tournament that brings together teams of homeless people from over 70 countries around the world. The tournament aims to use football as a tool for inspiring and motivating homeless people and raising awareness about homelessness.

Written and directed by Lee Byeong-heon, the film revolves around Yoon Hong-dae played by Park, a football player who receives a disciplinary provision and is given the challenging job of coaching South Korea's national team for the tournament.

IU plays Lee So-min, an aspiring television director who follows the team to make a documentary.

view larger image Singer-actor IU (R) and Park Seo-joon speak during a press conference for sports comedy film "Dream" held at multiplex Megabox Seongsu on March 30, 2023. (Yonhap)

The singer-actor, who received acclaim for "Broker" (2022) and tvN drama series "My Mister" (2018), said she was attracted by the lighthearted character and filmed the movie in 2020. Its theatrical release was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I received the offer and began filming the movie three years ago. After playing characters with emotional back stories in other dramas, I wanted to perform a character with no such stories," Lee said during a press conference Thursday. "I was offered the role in 'Dream' around the time and gladly took part in the project."

IU said she learned a lot from Park's acting in their first collaboration on a film.

"When the director gave some feedback abruptly, Park quickly caught on and made it his own. I thought he is a very talented actor and envied him," she said. "I was positively inspired by seeing (Park's) acting right in front of my eyes."

Park said he was also excited about starring in the movie with IU, whom he is fond of as a fan.

"I wondered what it would be like to be act with (IU) and wished I could act more scenes together when the film was almost complete," Park said. "It was a pleasure for me to be with her, although regrets remain."

"Dream" will be released in local theaters on April 26.

