National Assembly consents to arrest of PPP lawmaker Ha

SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly on Thursday voted to give parliamentary consent to the prosecution's request to arrest ruling People Power Party lawmaker Ha Young-je on charges of receiving illicit political funds.

The motion was approved in a 160-99 vote in the National Assembly.

Ha has been under prosecution investigation on suspicion of receiving 70 million won (US$53,602) from a South Gyeongsang provincial council candidate ahead of last June's local elections.

According to law, sitting lawmakers are immune from arrest while the parliament is in session. The prosecution must obtain parliament's consent to detain lawmakers.



