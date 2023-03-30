Judiciary committee begins deliberation on special counsel bills on land development scandal

SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- The parliamentary judiciary committee began Thursday to deliberate on bills calling for a special counsel probe into bribery allegations connected to a high-profile land development scandal.

The committee introduced three bills proposed by the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), the minor opposition Justice Party and the Basic Income Party that calls for an independent probe into the "5 billion club" allegations that prominent social figures were promised 5 billion won (US$3.8 million) each from the asset management firm Hwacheon Daeyu Asset Management, which had reaped astronomical profits from a development project in the Daejang-dong district of Seongnam, south of Seoul.

The figures allegedly include former ruling party lawmaker Kwak Sang-do, former special prosecutor Park Young-soo and former Prosecutor General Kim Soo-nam.

In the committee meeting, the ruling People Power Party (PPP) said the bills should be amended as it is "absurd" that the opposition parties are pushing for a probe into a case where DP Chairman Lee Jae-myung is a key suspect.

Lee was indicted earlier this month for allegedly causing financial damage to the Seongnam city government by approving arrangements beneficial to private partners of the Daejang-dong project, and leaking inside secrets to them so that they reaped astronomical profits from the project that took place while he served as the city's mayor from 2010 to 2018.

The DP also called for a special counsel probe into a stock manipulation case allegedly involving first lady Kim Keon Hee.



view larger image The parliamentary legislation committee holds a meeting to put a bill that calls for a special counsel probe into bribery allegations connected to a high-profile land development scandal on the agenda at the National Assembly in western Seoul on March 30, 2023. (Yonhap)

