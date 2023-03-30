Captain of KBO title contender believes championship drought can end in 2023

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- The LG Twins have one of the most loyal fan bases in South Korean baseball, and also one of the league's longest championship droughts.

Can the Twins win their first Korean Series title since 1994 and quench the thirst of their fans this year? Captain Oh Ji-hwan certainly thinks so.

"This is my 15th year with the team, and I think the team chemistry has never been better than now," Oh said in a group interview following the annual media day in Seoul on Thursday. The new Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) season begins Saturday for all 10 teams.



view larger image Oh Ji-hwan of the LG Twins (R) speaks during the Korea Baseball Organization media day in Seoul on March 30, 2023. (Yonhap)

"We're flattered that other managers and pundits are picking us to win it all," Oh added. "We have to prove that we're capable of doing that, and I think we have enough pitching and offense to get it done."

The Twins have been to every postseason since 2019 and have been regarded as title contenders all along. They haven't been able to get over the proverbial hump, but Oh said he and his teammates have been able to stay patient through their roller coaster ride.

"I think we're finally entering a season where we'll have the right balance of veteran presence and youthful energy," the 33-year-old shortstop said. "I know some of the younger players might have been intimidated in earlier postseasons, but they now have some experience. We all learned from those missed opportunities, and I think we should be able to pull it off this year."

Oh, one of the KBO's top defensive shortstops, enjoyed a power explosion last year, with career highs of 25 home runs, 87 RBIs and a .470 slugging percentage.

New Twins manager, Youm Kyoung-youb, said Oh, who mostly hit fifth or sixth in the lineup, will bat cleanup this year.

Oh said he balked at the idea at first but has decided to embrace his new role.

"I know the manager has faith in me, and I just have to do the best I can under the circumstances," Oh said. "I will get stressed out if I keep worrying about driving runners home. I just have to focus on doing the things I do the best and help the team win any way I can."



view larger image In this file photo from Oct. 27, 2022, Oh Ji-hwan of the LG Twins celebrates a double against the Kiwoom Heroes during the top of the second inning of Game 3 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. (Yonhap)

If the Twins reach the Korean Series this year, Oh said he'd love to take on their Seoul rivals, Doosan Bears.

"If I had to pick any team, it'd be the Bears because they're our biggest rivals," Oh said. "It'd be fun to have two Seoul teams go at it."

Oh said he would want the series to go the distance and have the Twins prevail in seven games.

"We could always use some late drama, and I wouldn't want to win the title in just four games," Oh said with a smile. "I know it's going to be tough on the players, but the fans will remember a Game 7 victory for a long time. They've waited for 29 years and seven games will be nothing to them."

