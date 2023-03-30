Yoon appoints new chief of diplomatic academy

SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday appointed a Seoul National University (SNU) professor as chancellor of the Korea National Diplomatic Academy, his spokesperson said.
Park Cheol-hee, current director of the SNU Institute of International Affairs, will head the academy affiliated with the foreign ministry, according to Lee Do-woon.
His predecessor, Hong Hyun-ik, was recently dismissed with five months left in his term. Hong had been appointed by former President Moon Jae-in.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword