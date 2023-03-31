SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 31.
Korean-language dailies
-- Questions over resignation of national security adviser linger (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- ChatGPT hacks laptop in 5 minutes (Kookmin Daily)
-- 43 pct of Americans support NATO-style nuke sharing (Donga Ilbo)
-- N. Korea shoots teenagers for watching S. Korean video clip: report (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea publicly executes pregnant women, teens: report (Segye Times)
-- Main opposition party votes against arrest motion for own members, supports motion for PPP members (Chosun Ilbo)
-- N. Korean citizens executed for distributing S. Korea's 'Crash Landing on You' series: report (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Total chaos in S. Korea's diplomacy, security amid trade, nuke crisis (Hankyoreh)
-- N. Korea publicly executes pregnant women, teens: report (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Exodus of firm investments: 77 tln won went overseas last year (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Operating profits of major S. Korean firms likely to drop 66 pct in H1 (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Ban on Fukushima seafood to stay: Yoon's office (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea slashes taxes for chip firms (Korea Herald)
-- Korea, Japan to bolster biz exchanges (Korea Times)
