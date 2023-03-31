Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:07 March 31, 2023

SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 31.

Korean-language dailies
-- Questions over resignation of national security adviser linger (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- ChatGPT hacks laptop in 5 minutes (Kookmin Daily)
-- 43 pct of Americans support NATO-style nuke sharing (Donga Ilbo)
-- N. Korea shoots teenagers for watching S. Korean video clip: report (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea publicly executes pregnant women, teens: report (Segye Times)
-- Main opposition party votes against arrest motion for own members, supports motion for PPP members (Chosun Ilbo)
-- N. Korean citizens executed for distributing S. Korea's 'Crash Landing on You' series: report (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Total chaos in S. Korea's diplomacy, security amid trade, nuke crisis (Hankyoreh)
-- N. Korea publicly executes pregnant women, teens: report (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Exodus of firm investments: 77 tln won went overseas last year (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Operating profits of major S. Korean firms likely to drop 66 pct in H1 (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Ban on Fukushima seafood to stay: Yoon's office (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea slashes taxes for chip firms (Korea Herald)
-- Korea, Japan to bolster biz exchanges (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK