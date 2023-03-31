Industrial output, private spending, investment all rise in Feb.

SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output, private spending and investment all logged on-month gains in February, data showed Friday.

Industrial output edged up 0.3 percent on-month last month following a 0.5 percent increase in January, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, rose 5.3 percent, ending three consecutive months of declines. Facility investment also added 0.2 percent on-month, the data showed.

