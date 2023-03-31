Hyundai Mipo Dockyard wins 240.1 bln-won order for 4 product carriers

SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. said Friday it has clinched a 240.1 billion-won (US$185 million) order to build four midsize product carriers for an African shipper.

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard said in a regulatory filing that it will build the petrochemical product-carrying ships in its shipyard in the port of Ulsan, 307 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

The vessels will be delivered to the undisclosed shipping company in stages beginning in the second half of 2025.

So far this year, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard has obtained orders to build 15 midsize product carriers, or more than half the global total of 27 ships.

The shipbuilder also has an order backlog of 24 liquefied petroleum gas carriers, or 80 percent of the global total of 30 ships.

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard is one of the three affiliates of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai. The two others are Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.



view larger image A product carrier built by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



(END)