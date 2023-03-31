KBO, affiliate searched over suspected bribery involving broadcasting rights

SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors raided the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), the organizer of the Korean pro baseball league, and its affiliate Friday as part of an investigation into suspected bribery surrounding the right to broadcast baseball games.

Investigators from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office were sent to KBO's secretariat in southern Seoul and KBOP, an affiliate handling the league's broadcasting rights, to seize evidence.

The raid is part of the prosecution's ongoing investigation into bribery allegations involving a KBO executive and Eclat Media Group, a sports marketing group that runs cable channels specializing in sports, including SPOTV.

Prosecutors suspect the KBO executive took money in return for giving business favors involving broadcasting rights.

The raid came one day before the regular 2023 KBO season is set to kick off.



view larger image The Korea Baseball Organization (Yonhap)

