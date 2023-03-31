Go to Contents
S. Korea to sell 4 tln won in Treasury bills next month

15:26 March 31, 2023

SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 4 trillion won (US$3.08 billion) worth of Treasury bills next month to fund fiscal spending, the finance ministry said Friday.

The bills, which have a maturity of 63 days, will be sold in four separate auctions, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Treasury bills are usually floated to raise money to cover short-term financial shortfalls and are generally sold with a maturity of less than a year. The debts should be repaid within the year of issuance.

