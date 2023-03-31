SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.

------------

S. Korea releases report on N. Korea's human rights violations

SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry made public details of its report on North Korea's human rights violations for the first time Thursday, highlighting widespread rights abuses by the North, such as public executions and torture.

The 450-page report to be officially published Friday was written based on around 1,600 human rights violation cases testified by 508 North Korean defectors between 2017 and 2022, according to the ministry.



------------

Four labor group officials arrested for alleged unauthorized contact with N. Korea spies

SUWON, South Korea -- Four current or former executives of a major umbrella labor group have been arrested on charges of making unauthorized contact with North Korean spies, according to court officials Tuesday.

The Suwon District Court issued warrants to detain the four, including a ranking executive of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions whose identity has been withheld. They are accused of violating the National Security Law that prohibits unauthorized contact with North Koreans.



------------

S. Korea suggests N. Korea may have exaggerated 'underwater nuke attack drone' claim

SEOUL -- The South Korean military raised the possibility Monday that North Korea's claim of a recent "underwater nuclear attack drone" test may have been exaggerated, while noting its development appears to be at an "early" stage.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) gave an assessment on the North's new weapon amid growing concerns over whether the South and the United States are fully ready to counter emerging threats from the North's new weapons systems.

