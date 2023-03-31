IS DONGSEO 40,750 UP 200

KSOE 77,500 UP 700

MS IND 21,200 UP 50

OCI 102,300 UP 1,000

LS ELECTRIC 56,500 UP 200

KorZinc 553,000 UP 20,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,170 UP 80

HyundaiMipoDock 70,200 UP 600

AMOREPACIFIC 136,800 UP 1,100

GS 40,400 UP 350

LIG Nex1 72,400 UP 1,400

Fila Holdings 36,500 UP 900

FOOSUNG 15,690 DN 760

SK Innovation 179,300 DN 7,900

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 158,500 DN 200

HANAFINANCIALGR 40,700 UP 400

HANWHA LIFE 2,400 DN 10

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL21650 DN50

LOTTE TOUR 13,750 UP 120

LG Uplus 10,830 UP 30

SAMSUNG LIFE 62,800 UP 200

KT&G 83,900 DN 300

DONGSUH 19,630 UP 380

Doosan Enerbility 17,000 UP 650

Doosanfc 33,550 DN 200

IBK 10,100 UP 210

SamsungEng 31,700 UP 1,350

LG Display 16,430 UP 230

SAMSUNG C&T 108,200 DN 300

PanOcean 5,810 DN 20

SAMSUNG CARD 30,400 UP 100

CheilWorldwide 18,620 DN 110

LOTTE CONF 109,400 UP 300

KT 29,450 UP 450

SK hynix 88,600 DN 200

Youngpoong 581,000 UP 5,000

HyundaiEng&Const 36,450 DN 100

CUCKOO HOMESYS 26,500 UP 500

Hanwha 26,250 UP 300

S-Oil 80,100 UP 400

(MORE)