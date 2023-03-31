LG Innotek 270,500 DN 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 190,800 UP 2,200
HMM 20,350 UP 350
HYUNDAI WIA 56,000 UP 100
KumhoPetrochem 143,700 UP 2,000
Mobis 216,000 UP 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 99,200 UP 2,600
S-1 55,300 UP 100
ZINUS 28,200 DN 50
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY348 00 UP850
KOLMAR KOREA 41,900 UP 300
PIAM 37,600 DN 750
HANJINKAL 45,950 UP 100
CHONGKUNDANG 77,600 UP 100
DoubleUGames 44,200 DN 1,100
HL MANDO 45,850 DN 150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 788,000 UP 6,000
Doosan Bobcat 43,700 UP 1,200
H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,530 UP 200
Netmarble 66,300 UP 2,000
KRAFTON 183,500 UP 4,400
HD HYUNDAI 58,100 UP 300
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,050 UP 400
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,860 UP 630
BGF Retail 181,700 UP 1,300
SKCHEM 74,500 UP 200
HDC-OP 11,290 UP 90
HYOSUNG TNC 443,000 DN 7,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 432,000 UP 4,000
HANILCMT 12,950 UP 740
SKBS 72,100 UP 500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,410 UP 230
KakaoBank 24,150 UP 200
HYBE 188,900 UP 900
SK ie technology 71,200 DN 300
LG Energy Solution 584,000 DN 4,000
DL E&C 32,350 0
kakaopay 55,600 UP 1,500
K Car 12,730 UP 760
SKSQUARE 39,750 UP 450
(END)
