The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



-----------------

(2nd LD) Arrest warrant issued for ex-military commander over martial law scandal

SEOUL -- A Seoul court issued a warrant Friday to arrest Cho Hyun-chun, a former head of the now-defunct Defense Security Command, over the suspected masterminding of a martial law plan while then President Park Geun-hye faced an impeachment trial in 2017.

The Seoul Western District Court granted the arrest warrant for Cho on abuse of authority and political meddling charges after holding a hearing in the morning.



-----------------

(LEAD) Seoul shares up nearly 1 pct on hope for chip turnaround

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks ended markedly higher Friday to extend their winning streak to a fourth session as investors pinned hopes on a turnaround in the global semiconductor sector amid eased fears over the global banking turmoil. The local currency fell against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 23.7 points, or 0.97 percent, to close at 2,476.86. Trading volume was a bit heavy at 705.36 million shares worth 12.51 trillion won (US$9.62 billion), with gainers outpacing decliners 480 to 407.



-----------------

SM Entertainment founder Lee looks to the future as company appoints new management

SEOUL -- Lee Soo-man, the founder and former chief producer of SM Entertainment, said Friday he was moving toward the future in a press statement issued ahead of the company's regular shareholders meeting here, where new management was appointed.

"Today marks the end of an era for SM Entertainment, which was named after me," he said in the statement sent to reporters before the meeting began at the company's headquarters in Seoul.



-----------------

KBO, affiliate searched over suspected bribery involving broadcasting rights

SEOUL -- Prosecutors raided the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), the organizer of the Korean pro baseball league, and its affiliate Friday as part of an investigation into suspected bribery surrounding the right to broadcast baseball games.

Investigators from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office were sent to KBO's secretariat in southern Seoul and KBOP, an affiliate handling the league's broadcasting rights, to seize evidence.



-----------------

Japanese architect Tadao Ando to hold solo exhibition at Museum SAN

WONJU, South Korea -- Tadao Ando, a renowned Japanese architect, said Friday he wants to deliver messages of hope through his architecture and life as he is set to hold a solo exhibition at Museum SAN, which he designed.

The exhibition titled "Tadao Ando - Youth" will run from April 1 to July 30 at Museum SAN in Wonju, 87 kilometers southeast of Seoul, to commemorate the 10th anniversary of its opening.

(END)