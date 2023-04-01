Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

09:04 April 01, 2023

SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 1.

Korean-language dailies
-- Electricity, gas rate hike suspended considering public opinion (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Electricity, gas rate frozen; Gov't, ruling party: 'We will decide after gathering public opinion' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Country where people scout around for doctors (Donga Ilbo)
-- Lee says, 'He doesn't know Kim Mun-ki'; Yoo says, 'They used to talk on phone' (Segye Times)
-- DP above Constitution, even controls diplomatic treaty (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Era of excess of influencers: Positive influence gone, moneymaking hailed (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Rescue operation for 'homes targeted by water' (Hankyoreh)
-- 'We can't live like this anymore'; climate lawsuits become worldwide trend (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S. to provide up to 15 tln won in subsidies; 'sigh of relief' for K-batteries (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Like this, people may pay 42 pct of salary for national pension (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK