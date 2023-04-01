BTS Jimin's 'Like Crazy' debuts at No. 8 on British Official Singles Chart

SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- Jimin has become the highest charting member of K-pop superstar BTS on the British Official Singles Chart, with his solo song "Like Crazy" debuting at No. 8.

According to the latest chart released Friday (British time), the track off his first solo album, "Face," reached No. 8 on the British Official Singles Chart Top 100.

With this, the vocalist broke his own record as the highest-charting BTS member, which was set when the album's prereleased track titled "Set Me Free Pt. 2" ranked No. 30.

"Face" has sold over 1.45 million copies in the week following its release on March 24, based on data from Hanteo Chart, a leading local tracker of album sales.

"Cupid," the first single from South Korean girl group Fifty Fifty, also entered the latest British Official Singles Chart Top 100.

The rookie band surprised music fans by making a debut on the Hot 100 main singles chart of the U.S. Billboard at No. 100 with the song earlier this week.



view larger image BTS member Jimin is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)