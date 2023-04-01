Women's nat'l football coach Bell's contract extended to 2024

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean football federation announced Saturday that Colin Bell, head coach of the women's national team, has agreed to a contract extension that runs through the end of next year.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) said Bell will stay on until December 2024. His previous deal would have expired following the end of the FIFA Women's World Cup, which runs from July to August. Bell, who took over South Korea in October 2019, will now coach South Korea at the Hangzhou Asian Games this fall and the Paris Olympics next year, should the Taegeuk Ladies qualify.



view larger image This photo provided by the Korea Football Association on April 1, 2023, shows Colin Bell, head coach of the South Korean women's national football team. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Under the new deal, Bell will also serve as an adviser for women's national teams in different age groups and will hold regular meetings with youth national team coaches, the KFA added.

Bell had also signed an extension in February last year. He has 14 wins, seven draws and nine losses on the South Korean bench.

On Bell's watch, South Korea finished in second place at the 2022 Asian Football Confederation Women's Asian Cup, their best performance ever at the continental tournament.

At the upcoming Women's World Cup in Australia, South Korea will face Germany, Morocco and Colombia.

