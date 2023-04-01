Actors in Netflix series 'The Glory' dating: agencies

SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- Actors Im Ji-yeon and Lee Do-hyun, who starred in the popular Netflix revenge thriller series "The Glory," are dating, their agencies said Saturday.

In the drama, Im, 33, played the role of Park Yeon-jin, who takes charge in bullying the lead protagonist Moon Dong-eun, while Lee, 28, played the role of a medical doctor helping Moon seek revenge.

Im's and Lee's agencies -- Artist Company Co. and Yue Hua Entertainment, respectively -- said the actors "are cautiously getting to know each other with good feelings," confirming media reports that they are in a relationship.

The agencies did not elaborate on further details.

Im and Lee are rising stars in the South Korean entertainment industry.

Since debuting in 2011, Im has starred in various movies and dramas, including "Obsessed" (2014) and "Tazza: One Eyed Jack" (2019).

Lee debuted in 2017 and has starred mostly in dramas, including Netflix's monster horror series "Sweet Home" (2020) and "Hotel Del Luna" (2019).

Their latest work was "The Glory" that topped Netflix's non-English TV show chart and ranked No. 2 on the streaming service's global TV show chart.



