Big KOSPI-listed firms required to offer English regulatory filings from 2024

SEOUL, April 2 (Yonhap) -- Large companies listed on the South Korean main KOSPI bourse will be required to begin issuing key regulatory filings in English next year, the country's financial and stock exchange regulators said Sunday.

According to the Financial Services Commission (FSC) and the Korea Exchange, companies with at least 10 trillion won (US$7.63 billion) in assets and those where foreigners own 30 percent or more of total shares will need to submit English-language filings related to the settlement of accounts, legal issuances and other important information within three days after their Korean reports are submitted.

The measure will be expanded to KOSPI-listed companies with 2 trillion won in assets in 2026.

The FSC said it will make constant efforts to help foreign investors get better access to information of the country's stock markets and make its capital markets more attractive to global funds.



view larger image The Financial Services Commission (Yonhap)

