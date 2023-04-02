Go to Contents
Yoon orders all-out efforts against spring wildfires

14:51 April 02, 2023

SEOUL, April 2 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed relevant authorities Sunday to make all-out efforts to put out and prevent spring wildfires, his office said.

Yoon issued the message following reports of wildfires on Mount Inwang, near the previous location of South Korea's presidential office, and a mountain in Hongseong, 114 kilometers south of Seoul.

Yoon ordered the National Fire Agency and the National Forest Service to use all possible resources to extinguish the fires, and called on the interior and defense ministries to support the efforts, presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said in a written briefing.

view larger image A National Fire Agency helicopter dumps water to contain a fire at Mount Inwang in central Seoul on April 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

A National Fire Agency helicopter dumps water to contain a fire at Mount Inwang in central Seoul on April 2, 2023. (Yonhap)


