(LEAD) Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours

SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- A wildfire on a mountain in central Seoul was completely put out Monday afternoon after 25 hours, authorities said.

The fire started on Mount Inwang, a popular trekking spot in the central ward of Jongno, shortly before noon Sunday and spread rapidly due to strong wind, temporarily forcing about 120 households to evacuate, according to the Seoul city government. No injuries or deaths have been reported.



view larger image Firefighters and Army soldiers try to put out the smoldering fires on Mount Inwang in central Seoul on April 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

The main fire was put out at around 5 p.m. Sunday, but firefighters had difficulty extinguishing the smoldering fires despite all-night operations.

The city government said all the smoldering fires were completely extinguished as of 1:27 p.m.

It estimates the fire burned about 15 hectares of woodland, equivalent to 21 football fields.

Police and fire authorities plan to investigate the cause of the fire, leaving all possibilities open, including arson and accidental fire.

