Louis Vuitton to bring Michelin-starred Ikoyi to Seoul in May

11:12 April 03, 2023

SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- Louis Vuitton will open a pop-up restaurant in Seoul in May with the Michelin-starred restaurant Ikoyi of London, the French luxury house said Monday.

Ikoyi at Louis Vuitton will be opened inside the brand's flagship store located in the posh neighborhood of Cheongdam, southern Seoul, starting next month. Ikoyi's founder and head chef, Jeremy Chan, is set to showcase his reinterpretations of traditional Korean cuisine, the French fashion house said.

Launched in 2017, Ikoyi is a two Michelin-starred restaurant located in London's well-heeled neighborhood of St. James. The restaurant is famous for its creative dishes married with West African flavors.

Reservations will be opened on April 17 at 6 p.m. (local time) on the restaurant booking app CATCH TABLE.

view larger image The Louis Vuitton Maison Seoul flagship store in southern Seoul is shown in this undated photo provided by the company on April 3, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The Louis Vuitton Maison Seoul flagship store in southern Seoul is shown in this undated photo provided by the company on April 3, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

