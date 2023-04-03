(LEAD) Biz circles pitch S. Korea's Expo bid in welcoming event for BIE inspection team

(ATTN: ADDS more details in paras 5-7; UPDATES photos)

SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- Business circles hosted a welcoming event for a visiting inspection team of the international body in charge of overseeing the World Expo on Monday and made their pitch for the country's bid to hold the event in 2030.

The inspection team of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) arrived in Seoul on Sunday for a six-day visit to conduct an evaluation of Korea's Expo preparations to qualify for the hosting of the event.

South Korea is bidding to host the World Expo in the port city of Busan, 325 kilometers southeast of Seoul, in 2030.

During the luncheon, hosted by the private-public committee for the World Expo bid, business leaders reaffirmed their commitment at the industry level to doing their part in hosting the Expo, and used the occasion to explain the objective and vision Korea has as a host candidate, the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) said in a release.



"You are visiting Korea when it is the most beautiful. You will probably see a more beautiful view when you go to Busan, the beautiful scenery and the sea breeze will welcome you," SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, who doubles as the KCCI chief, said in the opening speech.

"We know that a bumpy road lies ahead of us, but Korea and Busan are ready to host the Expo," he added.

Spot, a four-legged robot developed by Boston Dynamics, a startup from the United States acquired by Hyundai in 2021, appeared at the venue to usher in the BIE team.

Samsung Electronics Co. President Park Seung-hee; Kim Dong-wook, executive vice president of Hyundai Motor Group and Ha Beom-jong, president and CFO of LG Corp., were among some 20 attendees at Monday's session.

The BIE inspection team is comprised of eight officials, including Patrick Specht, the head of the inspection, and Dimitri Kerkentzes, the secretary general of the BIE.

During the visit, they are expected to carry out on-site inspections in Busan, including on its infrastructure, accommodation and finance plans.

The evaluation report will be released to all 171 BIE member states.

South Korea is competing with Italy, Ukraine and Saudi Arabia to host the international exhibition. The BIE will announce the winner in November.



