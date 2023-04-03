Renault Korea's March sales jump 50 pct on exports

SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- Renault Korea Motors, the South Korean unit of Renault S.A., said Monday its sales jumped 50 percent last month from a year earlier on increased exports of its SUV models.

Renault Korea sold 15,621 vehicles in March, up from 10,409 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales plunged 41 percent to 2,636 units from 4,464 during the same period, while exports more than doubled to 12,985 from 5,945, it said.

Shipments of the QM6 SUV and the XM3 compact SUV sharply increased last month, the company said.

