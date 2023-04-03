Nat'l Assembly unanimously adopts resolution on supporting S. Korea's Expo bid

SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution pledging bipartisan support for South Korea's bid to bring the 2030 World Expo to the southeastern port city of Busan.

The resolution, voted for by all 239 lawmakers attending Monday's plenary session, came as a delegation from the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) has begun a visit to South Korea to revaluate the bid.

The resolution affirms that Busan is a capable candidate to host the international event and that the parliament will throw bipartisan support and cooperate for its successful run.

Specifically, the National Assembly promised to render unwavering support for efforts to improve transportation and environment infrastructure and come up with ways to make better use of expo facilities after the event.

An eight-member delegation from the Bureau International des Expositions arrived in Seoul on Sunday to inspect the candidate city, 325 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and meet with government officials, political and business leaders, including National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo.



view larger image Work is under way to install a massive banner supporting South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan at the National Assembly in Seoul on April 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

