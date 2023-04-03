(LEAD) Nat'l Assembly unanimously adopts resolution on supporting S. Korea's Expo bid

(ATTN: ADDS details, photo)

SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution pledging bipartisan support for South Korea's bid to bring the 2030 World Expo to the southeastern port city of Busan.

The resolution, voted for by all 239 lawmakers attending Monday's plenary session, was delivered to the delegation from the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) who visited the National Assembly as part of their trip to South Korea to revaluate the bid.

The resolution affirms that Busan is a capable candidate to host the international event and that the parliament will throw bipartisan support and cooperate for its successful run.

Specifically, the National Assembly promised to render unwavering support for efforts to improve transportation and environment infrastructure and come up with ways to make better use of expo facilities after the event.

An eight-member delegation from the Bureau International des Expositions arrived in Seoul on Sunday to inspect the candidate city, 325 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and meet with government officials, political and business leaders, including National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo.

During their visit to the National Assembly, the delegation met with Kim and the leaders of the ruling and main opposition parties.

In a closed-door meeting with the delegation, Kim emphasized how both parties are wholeheartedly supporting the Expo bid, his office said.

Kim also explained how Busan, which once housed box-like shelters for refugees of the 1950-53 Korean War, has become one of the most thriving cities in East Asia.

Following the meeting, Kim told reporters that the delegation spoke positively on the visit.

