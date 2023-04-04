'Like Crazy' by BTS member Jimin tops Billboard Hot 100

WASHINGTON, April 3 (Yonhap) -- BTS member Jimin made history with his single "Like Crazy" reaching the summit of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart in the first of its release, according to the Billboard on Monday, becoming the first South Korean solo artist to top the list.

"Jimin's "Like Crazy" blasts in at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, marking his first leader -- and the first for a member of superstar South Korean pop group BTS. He is also the first South Korean solo artist to lead the list," it said.

The song also topped the digital single sales chart with combined sales of 254,000 song downloads and CD singles, according to the Billboard.

"The sales sum for "Like Crazy" is the highest in a single week since Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" sold 328,000 (Nov. 19, 2022), sparked by seven remixes released that tracking week," it said.

The song was released on March 24 on Jimin's debut solo album Face, which grabbed No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Jimin is the first South Korean solo artist to hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart as Psy reached a No. 2 best with his 2012 hit "Gangnam Style," according to the Billboard.



view larger image This photo, provided by Big Hit Music, shows Jimin, a BTS member. "Set Me Free Pt. 2," a song included on his upcoming first solo album titled "FACE," that was pre-released around the world on March 17, 2023, according to the agency. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

bdk@yna.co.kr

(END)