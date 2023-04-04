(LEAD) BTS Jimin becomes first K-pop soloist to top Billboard Hot 100

(ATTN: RECASTS headline, dateline; TRIMS lead; ADDS more details of chart, background info throughout)

WASHINGTON/SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- BTS member Jimin made history with his single "Like Crazy" reaching the summit of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, according to Billboard on Monday, becoming the first South Korean solo artist to top the list.

"Jimin's "Like Crazy" blasts in at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, marking his first leader -- and the first for a member of superstar South Korean pop group BTS. He is also the first South Korean solo artist to lead the list," it said.

Previously, BTS was the only K-pop act to top the chart.

The group has six top-charting songs, from "Dynamite" (2020) to "My Universe" (2021), a collaboration single with British rock band Coldplay.

He also became the first K-pop artist to have sat atop the chart both as a soloist and with a group.

Among K-pop soloists, Psy was the highest-charting artist before Jimin, with his global hit "Gangnam Style" staying at No. 2 for seven consecutive weeks in 2012.

"Like Crazy" sold 254,000 song downloads and CD singles combined, and drew 10 million streams and 64,000 radio airplay audience impressions in the first week of its release, according to Billboard.

The Hot 100 ranks the most popular songs of the week in the United States, measured by all-genre streaming, radio airplay and sales data.

"The sales sum for "Like Crazy" is the highest in a single week since Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" sold 328,000 (Nov. 19, 2022), sparked by seven remixes released that tracking week," it said.

"Like Crazy" also debuted at No. 1 on the digital single sales chart, where it is Jimin's third song to achieve the feat.

The song was released March 24 on his debut solo album "Face," which grabbed the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

It is a synth-pop song combining intense synth and drum sounds with his mournful timbre.

Jimin has said the song was inspired by a film of the same name that he likes.

It features the emotions of the moment when he wants to turn a blind eye to reality and stay in his dreams forever to forget hurtful memories.

On Saturday, the piece debuted at No. 8 on the British Official Singles Chart Top 100. The British Official Chart is considered one of the world's two largest charts, along with the U.S. Billboard.



view larger image BTS member Jimin is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

bdk@yna.co.kr

(END)