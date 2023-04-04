New national security adviser hopes for close communication with U.S. counterpart

SEOUL, April 4 (Yonhap) -- National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong voiced hope for close communication with his U.S. counterpart, Jake Sullivan, as they held their first phone conversation since Cho took office last week, the presidential office said Tuesday.

During Monday's call, Cho noted that the two countries' National Security Councils have maintained close communication and cooperation in the process of restoring the South Korea-U.S. alliance since the inauguration of the Yoon administration.

He also "expressed hope to continue to closely communicate at every level, given that the two countries' foreign affairs and national security authorities have been preparing for the South Korea-U.S. summit in close consultation, and suggested he and National Security Adviser Sullivan consult frequently for the development of South Korea-U.S. relations as global and comprehensive strategic allies," the presidential office said.

The summit is scheduled to take place April 26 during President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to Washington.

Sullivan expressed his deep gratitude to Cho for greatly contributing to strengthening the South Korea-U.S. relationship as Seoul's ambassador to the United States.

Cho was the ambassador until last week, when he was appointed by Yoon to replace Kim Sung-han as the national security adviser.

Sullivan also said he "hopes to closely communicate with National Security Adviser Cho to further strengthen the solid South Korea-U.S. alliance, starting with President Yoon's successful upcoming state visit to the United States this month, based on the trust and friendship they have built so far," the presidential office said.

view larger image New National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong speaks to reporters at the presidential office in Seoul on March 30, 2023. (Yonhap)

