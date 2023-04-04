Girl group Nmixx debuts on Billboard 200 with 'Expergo'

SEOUL, April 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean girl group Nmixx has claimed a spot on the Billboard 200 main albums chart of the United States for the first time since its debut last year.
Billboard said on Twitter on Monday (U.S. time) the K-pop rookie debuted on the chart, ranking 122nd with its first EP, "Expergo," this week.The six-track album led by "Love Me Like This" came out March 20.
Nmixx debuted in February last year as a seven-member girl group with Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jinni, Jiwoo and Kyujin, releasing its first single, "Ad Mare." It rose to the status of one of the leading fourth-generation K-pop girl groups, as the accumulated sales of its albums topped 1 million copies that year.
But it was reduced to a sextet with the departure of one member, Jinni, in December due to "personal reasons."
Next month, the band will kick off "Nice to Mixx you," a showcase tour that will take it to eight North American and five Asian cities.
