Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #MLB #baseball

Padres' Kim Ha-seong hits 1st career walkoff homer

14:12 April 04, 2023

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, April 4 (Yonhap) -- Early in the third season of his major league career, San Diego Padres infielder Kim Ha-seong finally has a walkoff home run to his name.

Kim smacked a solo home run with nobody out in the bottom of the ninth against the Arizona Diamondbacks, lifting the Padres to a 5-4 victory at Petco Park in San Diego on Monday (local time).

view larger image In this Associated Press photo, Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres celebrates his walkoff home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the bottom of the ninth inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Petco Park in San Diego on April 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

In this Associated Press photo, Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres celebrates his walkoff home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the bottom of the ninth inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Petco Park in San Diego on April 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

It was Kim's first homer of 2023, 20th of his major league career and first that ended a game.

The Padres entered the bottom of the ninth down 4-3, with Evan Longoria having homered for the D-backs in the top of the inning.

Then pinch hitter David Dahl led off the inning with a solo shot off Scott McGough.

Kim had gone 0-for-3 in the game out of the No. 9 spot before stepping into the box against McGough. On a 3-1 count, Kim drilled a hanging slider and deposited it into the seats in left field.

view larger image In this Associated Press photo, Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres celebrates his walkoff home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the bottom of the ninth inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Petco Park in San Diego on April 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

In this Associated Press photo, Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres celebrates his walkoff home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the bottom of the ninth inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Petco Park in San Diego on April 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

Kim flipped his bat with authority, immediately sensing he'd just won the game for the Padres, and was mobbed by his teammates at the plate after rounding the bases.

In four games this season, Kim is batting .385 with a home run, two doubles and an RBI.

view larger image In this USA Today Sports photo via Reuters, Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres (C) is doused after hitting a walkoff home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the bottom of the ninth inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Petco Park in San Diego on April 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

In this USA Today Sports photo via Reuters, Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres (C) is doused after hitting a walkoff home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the bottom of the ninth inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Petco Park in San Diego on April 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK