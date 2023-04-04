Manager's message to young hitter: 'Be the best version of yourself'

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, April 4 (Yonhap) -- Following the retirement of a veteran slugger after last season, the Lotte Giants are hoping they won't have to look too far for an heir apparent.

Since his debut in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) in 2018, third baseman Han Dong-hui has been viewed as the possible successor to Lee Dae-ho in the cleanup spot. Han has had some decent seasons but hasn't quite lived up to lofty expectations yet.

After Lee retired last year at 40, the floor is all Han's now. To hear his manager Larry Sutton tell it, Han, 23, is ready to take another step forward in his development this year.



view larger image Han Dong-hui of the Lotte Giants hits a two-run double against the Doosan Bears during the top of the seventh inning of a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on April 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

"During spring training, he told me specifically he wants to be the No. 4 hitter in our lineup," Sutton said in a recent scrum with the media. "So I asked him, 'There's a responsibility that comes with that. Are you ready for it?' He said, 'Yes, I'm ready for it.' I'm excited for him this year. This could be a really big year for him."

Despite his considerable power, Han has yet to hit more than 17 home runs in any of his three full seasons so far. Lee, on the other hand, belted 20 or more homers in 11 out of his 14 full seasons in the KBO, including in his final season at age 40.

But Sutton said comparing the two hitters won't do anyone any good.

"The conversation I've had with Dong-hui is, 'Be the best Dong-hui that you can be, and don't try to be somebody else. Don't try to be Lee Dae-ho,'" Sutton said. "I understand the nickname (the next Lee Dae-ho) from a fan perspective. But for him to try and be the best that he can be, it takes a commitment and it takes discipline."



view larger image Lotte Giants manager Larry Sutton (2nd from R) high-fives third baseman Han Dong-hui following their team's 2-0 win over the Doosan Bears in a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on April 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

Sutton also explained that he wasn't just going to focus on hitting stats that Han puts up.

"I'm talking about the commitment of what it takes every day to be that offensive leader in our lineup, for six months, seven months including the playoffs," Sutton said. "There's a discipline and a commitment that it takes."

After going 0-for-7 out of the cleanup spot in a 12-10 loss to the Doosan Bears on Saturday, Han delivered a two-run double out of the No. 6 spot the following day, helping the Giants to a 2-0 win.

The American manager said he has had similar talks with the Giants' rookies who made the Opening Day roster over the weekend, stressing with them that more than just baseball skills will be required to make it in the KBO.

"The conversation is about what it takes to be successful at the KBO level. Yes, there's a little ability that's important to it, but it's more of a strong mentality," he said. "There's also an intelligence aspect to it, being able to make adjustments game to game, at-bat to at-bat, pitch to pitch, whatever it might be. The more consistent that they're able to make the adjustments that they need, the probability of having success becomes higher."



view larger image Han Dong-hui of the Lotte Giants hits a two-run double against the Doosan Bears during the top of the seventh inning of a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on April 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

