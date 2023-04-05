SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 5.



Korean-language dailies

-- President's first veto in 7 years lays bare real face of politics without cooperation (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon vetoes grain bill, says it's 'for future of agriculture' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Yoon vetoes grain bill amid intensifying political bickering (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon vetoes opposition-led grain bill, calls it 'classic populism' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon vetoes opposition-led grain bill (Segye Times)

-- Political bickering intensifies over grain bill ahead of general elections (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Consumer prices rise 4 pct for 2nd month; BOK likely to freeze rate (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Without solution to falling rice prices, Yoon vetoes grain bill (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon vetoes contentious grain bill (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Samsung announces 4 tln-won display investment plan (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Yoon vetoes grain bill, calls it 'populist' legislation (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- BIE delegation gets rock-star treatment from Busan crowd (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Busan Expo not just for tech, also for inclusive growth: mayor (Korea Herald)

-- BIE delegates arrive in Busan for three-day inspection (Korea Times)

(END)