Voting for by-elections kicks off

SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- South Koreans headed to the polls Wednesday to cast their ballots in by-elections.

Up for grabs are nine seats, including one parliamentary seat in Jeonju, 194 kilometers south of Seoul, one lower-level council head, one superintendent for education, two in provincial and metropolitan councils, and four in lower-level councils.

Eligible voters can cast ballots at polling stations from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to the National Election Commission. COVID-19 patients and those in quarantine will be able to vote from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Some 1.3 million voters are eligible to vote, according to the interior ministry.

Two-day early voting took place last week.

