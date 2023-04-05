Voting for by-elections kicks off

SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- South Koreans headed to the polls Wednesday to cast their ballots in by-elections.
Up for grabs are nine seats, including one parliamentary seat in Jeonju, 194 kilometers south of Seoul, one lower-level council head, one superintendent for education, two in provincial and metropolitan councils, and four in lower-level councils.
Eligible voters can cast ballots at polling stations from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to the National Election Commission. COVID-19 patients and those in quarantine will be able to vote from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Some 1.3 million voters are eligible to vote, according to the interior ministry.
Two-day early voting took place last week.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)