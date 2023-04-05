Go to Contents
Yoon calls for designating 10 wildfire-hit areas as special disaster zones

11:12 April 05, 2023

SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed the government Wednesday to take steps to designate 10 areas hit by wildfires as special disaster zones, his spokesperson said.

The 10 are Hongseong, Geumsan, Dangjin, Boryeong and Buyeo in South Chungcheong Province; Seo Ward in Daejeon; Okcheon in North Chungcheong Province; Suncheon and Hampyeong in South Jeolla Province; and Yeongju in North Gyeongsang Province, according to Lee Do-woon.

Special disaster zones are eligible for the government's financial support in recovery work, relief funds for victims and other benefits.

President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on April 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on April 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

