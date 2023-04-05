Flights canceled on Jeju Island due to strong winds

JEJU, South Korea, April 5 (Yonhap) -- Scores of flights were grounded on the southern island of Jeju on Wednesday due to dangerous wind conditions.

The weather authorities issued alerts for high winds and wind shear, which refers to sudden changes in wind direction and speed.

As of 9 a.m., Jeju International Airport had reported the cancellation of 31 domestic flights to and from the airport.

Of the 259 domestic and 14 international flights scheduled for the day, airlines canceled 167 in advance.



view larger image An electronic signboard at Jeju International Airport on the southern Jeju Island shows flights canceled or delayed on April 5, 2023, due to gusty winds. (Yonhap)

In the morning, wind gusts reached a peak of 11.8 meters per second in areas surrounding the airport.

The wind is forecast to intensify to 12.8 to 23 mps in the afternoon.

"The wind was blowing as strong as 25.7 mps, equivalent to a quasi-typhoon, over the airport, causing disruptions to aircraft operations," a weather official at the airport said.

