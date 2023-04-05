(LEAD) BIE delegates visit Busan's proposed main venue for 2030 World Expo

(ATTN: UPDATES with North Port visit and more details in paras 3-5, 10-12; ADDS photos)

BUSAN, April 5 (Yonhap) -- The Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) delegation visiting South Korea to assess Busan's bid for the 2030 World Expo toured Busan North Port, the proposed main expo venue, on Wednesday, the second day of its on-site inspection of the southeastern port city.

The eight-member team led by Patrick Specht, president of the BIE administration and budget committee, had a first-hand look at the area's refurbished infrastructure after receiving the third bid presentation from the Bid Committee for World Expo 2030 Busan.



The bidding committee presented the future vision of the 2030 expo site to the BIE delegates through a video that combines a diorama and 3D at the 2030 World Expo Promotional Space, which has newly opened on the fifth floor of Busan Port International Passenger Terminal in time for their visit.

The BIE officials also toured the urban air mobility experience booth, where they wore virtual reality goggles to have the experience of flying around the Busan North Port area aboard a drone-like flying car.

They then overlooked the entire North Port area from an observation deck of Busan Port International Exhibition & Convention Center before looking around the proposed main expo venue in person despite gusty winds and heavy spring rain.



The history of Busan North Port dates back to 1876, when its predecessor, named Busanpo, or Port of Busan, opened as Korea's first modern port. The port was used by Japan during its 1910-45 colonial rule of Korea and then by U.N. forces as a military supply base during the 1950-53 Korean War.

The port became the world's No. 3 container port in 2000 but has since lost its competitiveness and function as the city's main port to Busan New Port.

In 2008, the government launched the Busan North Port redevelopment project to transform the area into a hub of the new global maritime industry and tourism comprising waterfront parks and commerce, business and port facilities.

The North Port area's 1.98 million square meter lot (equivalent to 277 football fields), which is close to the city's main train station and central commercial zone, has been envisioned as the main venue of the 2030 World Expo.



Following the port visit, the BIE mission met with representatives of 15 Busan civic groups over lunch to directly listen to their desire to host the 2030 expo.

Some delegates asked whether the enthusiasm of Busan citizens is voluntary and a representative replied, "So many people have moved voluntarily."

Park Eun-ha, chair of the Citizens Committee of Busan's Bid for the 2030 World Expo, said the expo bid was obviously an idea from Busan citizens and they are already prepared to wholeheartedly welcome guests from all over the world.

In the evening, the delegates plan to attend a "K-Culture Night" concert to be held at the Busan Cinema Center in support of the city's expo bid.



Busan, South Korea's second-largest city located 325 kilometers southeast of Seoul, is competing with Italy's Rome, Ukraine's Odesa and Saudi Arabia's Riyadh to host the 2030 World Expo overseen by the Paris-based organization.

The BIE officials began their six-day trip to South Korea on Sunday amid a warm welcome from all circles of Korean society. President Yoon Suk Yeol hosted a welcome dinner for them in Seoul on Monday, and the National Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution pledging full bipartisan support for Busan's expo bid.

The BIE delegates arrived in Busan on Tuesday by KTX train from Seoul amid enthusiastic welcome and applause from about 5,000 citizens packing Busan Station Plaza. The delegates received a rock star welcome, as the crowds sang a song titled "Oh~Busan Expo" like a cheering song at a baseball field. More than 2,000 banners wishing for the city's successful expo bid were attached to street lamps along the main streets, heightening the welcoming atmosphere for the BIE delegates.



On Thursday, the last day of their field inspection, the BIE officials will receive the final presentation from the bidding committee and visit the U.N. Memorial Cemetery, a burial ground for U.N. Command service members killed during the 1950-53 Korean War.

They will have lunch together with people in their 20s and 30s, including international students studying in Busan, and attend a farewell dinner with city and bidding committee officials. At the same time, a large-scale maritime fireworks display will take place over Gwangalli Beach, as part of the city's efforts to promote its expo bid.

They plan to leave South Korea on Friday via Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul.

The BIE completed its inspections of Odesa and Riyadh last month and plans to visit Rome later this month. Its findings will be released to all 171 member states during a general assembly in June. The winning bid is scheduled to be announced in November.

