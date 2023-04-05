The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



-----------------

Main opposition to push for revote on grain bill following Yoon's veto

SEOUL -- The main opposition Democratic Party will push for a revote on a bill requiring the government purchase of surplus rice, the party's floor leader said Wednesday, after President Yoon Suk Yeol vetoed the legislation.

Rep. Park Hong-keun made the remarks a day after Yoon rejected the revision to the Grain Management Act during a Cabinet meeting, requesting the National Assembly to reconsider the bill amid criticism it would lead to a waste of government resources.

-----------------

BIE delegates visit Busan's proposed main venue for 2030 World Expo

BUSAN -- The Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) delegation visiting South Korea to assess Busan's bid for the 2030 World Expo toured Busan North Port, the proposed main expo venue, on Wednesday, the second day of its on-site inspection of the southeastern port city.

The eight-member team led by Patrick Specht, president of the BIE administration and budget committee, had a first-hand look at the area's refurbished infrastructure after receiving the third bid presentation from the Bid Committee for World Expo 2030 Busan.

-----------------

S. Korea to diversify trade partnerships, portfolio amid uncertainties: finance minister

SEOUL -- South Korea will diversify its free trade partnerships with more nations to address the growing economic uncertainties and jitters in the global supply chain, the finance minister said Wednesday.

Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho made the remark ahead of a closed-door meeting, where economy-related ministers discussed various issues, including expanding free trade deals and coping with protectionism from major countries, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

-----------------

Voting for by-elections kicks off

SEOUL -- South Koreans headed to the polls Wednesday to cast their ballots in by-elections.

Up for grabs are nine seats, including one parliamentary seat in Jeonju, 194 kilometers south of Seoul, one lower-level council head, one superintendent for education, two in provincial and metropolitan councils, and four in lower-level councils.

-----------------

Flights canceled on Jeju Island due to strong winds

JEJU -- Scores of flights were grounded on the southern island of Jeju on Wednesday due to dangerous wind conditions.

The weather authorities issued alerts for high winds and wind shear, which refers to sudden changes in wind direction and speed.

-----------------

LG Energy Solution signs deal with China's Yahua on lithium supply in Morocco

SEOUL -- LG Energy Solution Ltd. (LGES), the top South Korean electric vehicle (EV) battery maker, said Wednesday it has clinched a preliminary agreement with a Chinese lithium producer for collaboration in the supply of lithium hydroxide in Morocco, as part of stepped-up efforts to source the key battery material.

LGES, also the world's No. 2 EV battery supplier, will work together with Yahua, a Sichuan-based chemicals manufacturer, to produce battery-grade lithium hydroxide in the African nation, the company said in a release, without providing further details.

-----------------

Actress Kim Sae-ron fined 20 mln won for DUI

SEOUL -- Actress Kim Sae-ron was sentenced to 20 million won (US$15,000) in fines Wednesday for driving under the influence of alcohol last year.

The Seoul Central District Court handed out the monetary penalty for Kim, 23, who crashed her car into a guardrail and trees lining the street while driving under the influence in Cheongdam-dong, southern Seoul, on May 18.

-----------------

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases inch up amid growing mask-free activities

SEOUL -- South Korea posted an uptick in new COVID-19 cases, as a rise in unmasked gatherings increased amid warmer weather, data showed Wednesday.

The country reported 14,465 new COVID-19 infections, including 10 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,871,740, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

(END)