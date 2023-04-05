S. Korea, U.S. hold air drills involving B-52H strategic bomber: defense ministry

SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States held combined air drills, involving at least one U.S. B-52H strategic bomber, Wednesday, Seoul's defense ministry said, amid joint efforts to sharpen deterrence against evolving North Korean threats.

The bomber was redeployed to the Korean Peninsula about a month after its last deployment here amid tensions caused by Pyongyang's provocative moves, such as its unveiling of the Hwasan-31 tactical nuclear warhead last week.

The South Korean Air Force mobilized its F-35A radar-evading fighters for the drills, while the U.S. side deployed F-35B and F-16 fighters.

The training focused on practicing procedures to protect the strategic bomber from potential aerial enemy threats, and strengthening the allied forces' interoperability and combined operational capabilities, according to the ministry.

In recent months, the U.S. has deployed a series of its high-profile military assets, including a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, in an apparent show of force against potential North Korean provocations.



view larger image This file photo, provided by the U.S. Central Command on Nov. 11, 2022, shows a U.S. B-52H strategic bomber. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

